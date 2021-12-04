Advertisement

Caitlyn Vogel making an appearance in Berthold this weekend

Caitlyn Vogel
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERTHOLD, N.D.- Caitlyn Vogel, a Minot celebrity and first runner up of the Miss USA pageant will be making a special appearance in Berthold Saturday.

You can meet, take pictures, and get a signed autograph with Caitlyn from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the Berthold City Christmas party.

The party will be held at the Berthold City Hall.

