Caitlyn Vogel making an appearance in Berthold this weekend
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERTHOLD, N.D.- Caitlyn Vogel, a Minot celebrity and first runner up of the Miss USA pageant will be making a special appearance in Berthold Saturday.
You can meet, take pictures, and get a signed autograph with Caitlyn from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the Berthold City Christmas party.
The party will be held at the Berthold City Hall.
