Advertisement

Williston High School’s CTE expansion to provide more opportunities for students

Williston High School's CTE
Williston High School's CTE(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - High schools across the country have been focusing on Career and Technical Education classes,  along with standard courses to give students an opportunity to get hands-on training for life after graduation. Michael Anthony tells us more about the classes at Williston High School and how they are expanding those opportunities.

Opened six years ago, Williston High School’s CTE building has given students a head start on their futures, from CNA training to becoming a licensed drone operator. With growing popularity, officials say they are hoping to take advantage of a new grant to build a second facility, allowing for more space and class sizes.

Besides books and worksheets, students at Williston High are also getting their hands dirty in classes like Auto Tech.

“I really do like it. Sometimes it makes you a little mad cause something is not going your way, but at the end of the day it’s fun,” said Peyton Hanson, a senior taking Auto Tech. Next year Hanson says he will be attending Wyoming Tech to pursue an automotive career.

Here, juniors and seniors interested in an automotive career are repairing vehicles and replacing engines as part of their curriculum.

“It’s really been amazing. I’ve learned so much in the two short years I’ve been able to take this class,” said Hanson

From Auto Tech, to Culinary Arts, Aviation, and Construction, the CTE building has given students plenty of choices and a first look into various types of careers.

“It’s honestly amazing because at my old school back in Georgia we didn’t actually get this opportunity. This is a really good opportunity,” said Beth Swofford, a junior taking construction classes.

Announced during the special session, state legislators are providing a CTE grant to help improve education. With some support from Williams County, the Williston Basin School District will be applying for a $10 million matching grant towards a second building. Assistant principal Audrey Larson says CTE popularity has ballooned due to what students have been able to achieve while working towards their diploma.

“I have seen many benefits. So many students have said this is one of the reasons they love coming to school,” said Larson.

With the application submitted, Larson says approval is due by the end of March. Once the funds are secured, she says she hopes to have construction starting in 2023 with it ready to be open for the 2024-25 school year.

Besides more room for CTE classes, the new building would also have space for an Alternative school, which is currently located off-site.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Carol Feist
Woman accused of impersonating in-laws to transfer $134,000 for Montana home
The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the...
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer

Latest News

Dickinson's Badlands Dinosaur Museum
New dino on display in Dickinson
Each holiday season, Ray Iverson puts more than 1,000 Christmas village pieces on display...
Max man turns museum into Christmas wonderland
Stock market remains volatile
Stock market remains volatile
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred