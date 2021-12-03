Williston High School’s CTE expansion to provide more opportunities for students

WILLISTON, N.D. - High schools across the country have been focusing on Career and Technical Education classes, along with standard courses to give students an opportunity to get hands-on training for life after graduation. Michael Anthony tells us more about the classes at Williston High School and how they are expanding those opportunities.

Opened six years ago, Williston High School’s CTE building has given students a head start on their futures, from CNA training to becoming a licensed drone operator. With growing popularity, officials say they are hoping to take advantage of a new grant to build a second facility, allowing for more space and class sizes.

Besides books and worksheets, students at Williston High are also getting their hands dirty in classes like Auto Tech.

“I really do like it. Sometimes it makes you a little mad cause something is not going your way, but at the end of the day it’s fun,” said Peyton Hanson, a senior taking Auto Tech. Next year Hanson says he will be attending Wyoming Tech to pursue an automotive career.

Here, juniors and seniors interested in an automotive career are repairing vehicles and replacing engines as part of their curriculum.

“It’s really been amazing. I’ve learned so much in the two short years I’ve been able to take this class,” said Hanson

From Auto Tech, to Culinary Arts, Aviation, and Construction, the CTE building has given students plenty of choices and a first look into various types of careers.

“It’s honestly amazing because at my old school back in Georgia we didn’t actually get this opportunity. This is a really good opportunity,” said Beth Swofford, a junior taking construction classes.

Announced during the special session, state legislators are providing a CTE grant to help improve education. With some support from Williams County, the Williston Basin School District will be applying for a $10 million matching grant towards a second building. Assistant principal Audrey Larson says CTE popularity has ballooned due to what students have been able to achieve while working towards their diploma.

“I have seen many benefits. So many students have said this is one of the reasons they love coming to school,” said Larson.

With the application submitted, Larson says approval is due by the end of March. Once the funds are secured, she says she hopes to have construction starting in 2023 with it ready to be open for the 2024-25 school year.

Besides more room for CTE classes, the new building would also have space for an Alternative school, which is currently located off-site.

