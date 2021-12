PIERCE COUNTY, N,D. – A Rugby school bus was involved in a crash with a semi-truck early Friday morning.

No kids were on the bus at the time of incident.

It happened on Highway 3, six miles North of Rugby, near Barton around 7:35 a.m.

There was minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded.

