Rademacher Trial update

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - “At that moment, I should’ve realized - this is the biggest thing that I missed - I missed that the gas pedal was stuck,” said Steven Rademacher, 44, as he took the stand in his own trial Friday morning.

He is on trial for hitting three people with his truck in July of 20-19, killing one of them.

Both sides peppered him with questions, but he says he never meant to hurt anyone, his vehicle simply malfunctioned.

He says he was coming home to Williston from a trip to Montana and passed the group of neighbors, one of which raised a hammer which he took as an invitation to come over for a drink.

He says he turned around to join them, but his gas pedal got stuck, causing him to jump the curb and hit the three people; maintaining he had no ill will toward them.

“Intention was never to hurt those guys. I do not know them, I’ve never met them. They are no different than the jury or the people behind you,” said Rademacher.

Prosecution questioned that, referencing his initial interview with Sergeant Detective Caleb Fry in July 29, 2019.

“You indicated that you couldn’t stand the people in this town, you couldn’t stand your neighbors,” noted State’s Attorney, Nathan Madden. “Your honor - or, not your honor - but, to the public: I love everybody in my neighborhood,” retorted Rademacher. “That isn’t the question I asked,” Madden returned. To which, Rademacher answered, “Yes. I did say something like that, apparently I did.”

Rademacher indicated he was under the influence of a substance at the time but did not specify what that substance was.

Madden and defense attorney Steven Mottinger gave their closing statements Friday afternoon. The jury will then begin deliberations.

We will update this story as soon as the jury reaches a verdict.

