Rademacher trial continues with interviews taking center stage

Steven Rademacher
Steven Rademacher(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony and Anna Schleisman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Prosecution says he had enough of his neighbors; defense says Steven Rademacher is still a member of this community - but it’s up to the jury to decide if evidence presented in this week-long trial show that he is guilty of murder after being accused of runningthree people over with his truck two years ago, killing one.

Thursday, the case centered around Williams County Sheriff’s Sergeant Detective Caleb Fry and his interviews with Rademacher in the days following the incident in July 2019. Video evidence shows Fry pressing him on what happened.

“What happened when you hit the curb and went over?” asked Fry.

“I dont... I really really have no clue if he was in the way or if he moved,” Rademacher responded.

“Who did you run over?” asked Fry.

“I don’t know,” said Rademacher.

Both state’s attorney Nathan Madden and Rademacher’s attorney Steven Mottinger questioned Fry on his questioning and Rademacher’s responses.

“It’s entirely possible Mr. Rademacher was being absolutely truthful with you when he said he didn’t intend to hurt anybody, correct?” asked Mottinger.

“It’s possible,” Fry explained.

“And is it equally possible that the defendant is simply trying to explain away what he did?” questioned Madden.

“Yes,” Fry replied.

Rademacher is expected to take the stand Friday morning.

