One suspect arrested for attempted murder in Bismarck, one suspect at large

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man for attempted murder in Bismarck.

Police say 19-year-old Deanthony Claiborne of Bismarck was one of two men who shot a gun at a victim on November 15th. They apprehended him on the 2600 block of Centennial Road.

The victim told law enforcement that Claiborne and 18-year-old Jonathan Sanchez of Williston were in Keelboat Park when they fired at him and his car.

Claiborne was taken into custody Thursday night and is being held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Sanchez is still at large, and police say they believe he has left the state.

