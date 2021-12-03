Advertisement

New dino on display in Dickinson

Dickinson's Badlands Dinosaur Museum
Dickinson's Badlands Dinosaur Museum(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Visitors to Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum are getting a sneak peak of their latest project.

The 76-million-year-old Tyrannosaur from Montana can be seen through the lab window. There will also be a go-pro hanging from the lab’s ceiling to give visitors a different view of the Tyrannosaur on a museum monitor.

In January staff will be cleaning the skeleton block daily. The museum’s curator says they’re waiting until a professor from Grand Forks visits later this month because of clam impressions preserved on the underside of the rock.

“When it’s cleaned up, it’s going to be left in the rock as it was in the ground, but we’ll just prop it up so people can see it more easily, but that’s going to be in two to three year’s time,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator.

Friday is Dickinson Museum Center’s Christmas Open House. There is free admission from nine am to five pm so it may be a good day to check out the new dinosaur.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Carol Feist
Woman accused of impersonating in-laws to transfer $134,000 for Montana home
The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the...
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer

Latest News

Williston High School's CTE
Williston High School’s CTE expansion to provide more opportunities for students
Each holiday season, Ray Iverson puts more than 1,000 Christmas village pieces on display...
Max man turns museum into Christmas wonderland
Stock market remains volatile
Stock market remains volatile
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred