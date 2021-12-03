New dino on display in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Visitors to Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum are getting a sneak peak of their latest project.

The 76-million-year-old Tyrannosaur from Montana can be seen through the lab window. There will also be a go-pro hanging from the lab’s ceiling to give visitors a different view of the Tyrannosaur on a museum monitor.

In January staff will be cleaning the skeleton block daily. The museum’s curator says they’re waiting until a professor from Grand Forks visits later this month because of clam impressions preserved on the underside of the rock.

“When it’s cleaned up, it’s going to be left in the rock as it was in the ground, but we’ll just prop it up so people can see it more easily, but that’s going to be in two to three year’s time,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator.

Friday is Dickinson Museum Center’s Christmas Open House. There is free admission from nine am to five pm so it may be a good day to check out the new dinosaur.

