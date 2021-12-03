Missing Bismarck Man: Oroc Ironeyes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On December 2, 2021 at about 8:14 PM the Bismarck Police was notified about Oroc Ironeyes left the Basin Drop in Center located in the 1000 block of Basin Avenue in South Bismarck. A missing person report was filed the next day by a family member.

Mr. Ironeyes has a history of suffering mental health problems and is considered endangered. His family is concerned about his welfare.

Mr. Ironeyes is a 19-year-old Native American male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, about 190 pounds, he has brown eyes, brown shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black hooded sweatshirt with a design on the left breast area, grey pants and black shoes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Ironeyes they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or their local law enforcement office.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.