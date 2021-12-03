Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 1804 crash
Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night
The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the...
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting returning to face arraignment
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court mulls whether Trump’s reply to rape claim was part of job
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
A California couple is back on the mainland after their anniversary trip turned into a...
A romantic getaway in Hawaii becomes a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy