Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 1804 crash
Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night
The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the...
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred
Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred

Latest News

Long-time members of the chorale said it's special to be able to bring the performance back...
Renaissance Feast makes return to the Magic City
Christopher Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted in the...
Christopher Vickerman murder case goes to jury
If the city of Minot gets enough accumulation, the city's eight blades begin plowing the...
City of Minot prepares for snow cleanup ahead of weekend
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges