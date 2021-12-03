Advertisement

Glasser Images owner issues apology

Glasser Images
Glasser Images(kfyr)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jack Glasser, owner of the former Glasser Images Bismarck-based photography company, is speaking publicly for the first time about the abrupt closure of the business this fall. Glasser posted a statement on social media apologizing to the “hundreds of people... impacted.” In it, he says he wanted to give an update on how he’s trying to make the situation right.

Glasser says he was “ill-prepared for the instability facing Glasser Images when the pandemic hit.” The small business owner added, “unfortunately, this time, I couldn’t pull the company out of the red.”

Glasser says he had an official meeting with the North Dakota Attorney General’s office to fully cooperate with their investigation following complaints from clients in several states. He says he has no definitive dates for when all customers can expect to receive their photos and videos of weddings and engagements, but says he is working tirelessly to make it happen.

Glasser Images closed in October after receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal loans during 2020 and 2021 through the Paycheck Protection Program.

