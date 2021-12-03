Advertisement

City of Minot prepares for snow cleanup ahead of weekend

If the city of Minot gets enough accumulation, the city's eight blades begin plowing the...
If the city of Minot gets enough accumulation, the city's eight blades begin plowing the roughly 30 emergency routes around town, before moving to other roadways.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - With this weekend’s looming forecast, the city of Minot is getting its snow response plan in gear.

Derek Hackett, a spokesperson for the city, said the first priority is to get the sanders out to improve traction.

If we get enough accumulation, the city’s eight blades begin plowing the roughly 30 emergency routes around town.

Then, they move to school and hill areas, before heading to residential and downtown roadways.

Hackett said this year, they’re also beginning to spray the roads with a briner ahead of snowfalls, to prevent snow from sticking.

“That allows us to pre-treat a lot of roads, which we’re doing. What that does is it sprays a sand-salt watery mixture on to the road surface that really helps the melting process when we get our sanders out,” said Hackett.

Hackett said drivers should use caution if they have to drive, as always, and be sure to make space for city vehicles treating and clearing the roads.

He said the city is transitioning to a new online snow blade tracker, but it’s not up and running just yet.

