Christopher Vickerman murder case goes to jury

Christopher Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted in the shooting death of his father Mark.(none)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The fate of a Minot man accused of murder in the 2019 shooting death of his father is now in the hands of the jury.

Leading up the trial, 31-year-old Christopher Vickerman plead not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility. However, during Friday morning’s trial, Vickerman changed his plea to not guilty.

During the four days of testimony, the defense called into question the accuracy of the state’s video evidence in identifying Vickerman at the scene of the murder and lack of gunshot residue testing.

“Did they test those for gunshot residue? ‘No, we tried. We called someplace but they didn’t call us back. That’s why it wasn’t tested. They didn’t call us back.’ Homicide case... Evidence that has potential to have gunshot residue. Why not make another call?” asked Robert Martin, Vickerman’s defense, during closing arguments.

But State’s Attorney Roza Larson said Vickerman was arrested a day after the crime, so he had different clothes on, and he had ammo and casings in his car. Larson added that all the evidence they do have, points to Vickerman.

“That is his vehicle that we see going North on Broadway and coming back. That is him that we see in the doorway picking up the casings, letting the dog back in. That is him who we see kill Mark beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Larson during closing arguments.

Jury started deliberation around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

They were dismissed for the day and will be back for deliberation on Monday, Dec. 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Christopher Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

