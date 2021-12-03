BSC professor nominated for Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winning a Grammy is one of the highest honors for a musician. It’s what professionals strive for.

The good news: a Bismarck man is a step closer to achieving that dream.

Music is Jason Thoms’ passion.

He teaches music at Bismarck State College.

“Music teaches us confidence. It teaches us how to be in front of people in a public way,” Thoms explained.

He also performs it; he’s been singing professionally for years. It’s given him the opportunity to travel the world.

“I’ve probably been in about a dozen countries around Europe and all of it’s because I’ve been on a tour with an orchestra or a choir,” he said.

Now, one of those performances is nominated for a Grammy.

“‘The Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom,’ written by my friend Benedict Sheehan. And I’m one of the featured soloists and my name is listed on the nomination,” said Thoms.

The performance is one of six nominated in the Best Choral Performance category.

“It’s just really exciting,” Thoms added.

And while he hopes to bring home the Grammy, he knows just being nominated is an honor. He hopes his nomination might inspire his students to chase their own dreams.

The Grammys will be held January 31.

