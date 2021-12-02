Work underway on Dickinson’s town square project

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Crews are starting work on Dickinson’s town square project.

Wednesday, they were starting underground work at the downtown site.

The project that’s been in the works for several years will include a kids’ play area, splash park, and stage for concerts. There will also be a community building that residents can rent out for meetings or parties.

City leaders hope the space becomes a popular meeting place for years to come.

“Recreation, socialization, all that stuff, we just think it’s going to be a good little addition to downtown,” said Jason Fridrich, Dickinson City Commission vice president. “Downtown is growing, we’re seeing new businesses come in there quite a bit and we want to make it a very inviting and friendly atmosphere for people to be at.”

The four-million-dollar project is being funded partially by the city and through private donations.

It’s expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

