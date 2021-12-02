Advertisement

Work underway on Dickinson’s town square project

Dickinson's town square project
Dickinson's town square project(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Crews are starting work on Dickinson’s town square project.

Wednesday, they were starting underground work at the downtown site.

The project that’s been in the works for several years will include a kids’ play area, splash park, and stage for concerts. There will also be a community building that residents can rent out for meetings or parties.

City leaders hope the space becomes a popular meeting place for years to come.

“Recreation, socialization, all that stuff, we just think it’s going to be a good little addition to downtown,” said Jason Fridrich, Dickinson City Commission vice president. “Downtown is growing, we’re seeing new businesses come in there quite a bit and we want to make it a very inviting and friendly atmosphere for people to be at.”

The four-million-dollar project is being funded partially by the city and through private donations.

It’s expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
Chick-fil-A Bismarck building
Expect traffic flow changes Thursday for Chick-fil-A opening in Bismarck

Latest News

Religious sisters moving to Dickinson
Religious sisters moving to Dickinson by next summer
Bismarck State College sign
Bismarck State College gets $38 million for new facility
Jim Hill Middle School
Busting at the seams, Jim Hill Middle School faces major overcrowding
Kindness tailgating party
Century High School students honor Bismarck High School teacher with ‘Kindness Tailgating Party’