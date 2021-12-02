Advertisement

Unofficial: Rugby School District voters approve bond issue for Ely Elementary

Superintendent Mike McNeff said 79% of voters said "yes" to the bond issue, while 21% said...
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RUGBY, N.D. - Voters in the Rugby Public School District have approved a multi-million-dollar bond issue to renovate and expand Ely Elementary School, unofficial results indicate.

Superintendent Mike McNeff said 79% of voters said “yes” to the bond issue, while 21% said “no.”

The issue needed 60% approval to pass.

The vote breakdown was as follows:

-Yes: 624

-No: 121

-One blank vote

The results are unofficial, as the district still needs to canvass.

The plan calls for adding classroom space, updating some existing classrooms, installing updated safety features, and expanding the cafeteria and recreation areas.

The district said COVID-19 relief funds will be used to offset costs for taxpayers.

The district will receive just over $1.3 million in relief funding, which can be used for the project.

