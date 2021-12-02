Advertisement

Stock market remains volatile(Station)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its volatile week on Thursday. The index experienced its sixth major fluctuation in the last five days, gaining six hundred points today. Yesterday, the market fell almost four hundred points in the final hour of trading after news of the first omicron case in the U.S. was recorded.

“Yesterday the market was way up, we had a wild swing based upon the first new covid variant case in California. Once that news hit the wires, the market turned on its head and went from up 500 points to down 500 points, basically. And I think the volatility is a classic example of money and emotion,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial.

Experts expect the omicron fluctuations in the market will continue as long as there is uncertainty surrounding the new variant. Despite court challenges to mandates, President Joe Biden is still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

