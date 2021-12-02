Religious sisters moving to Dickinson by next summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson catholic community is looking forward to welcoming new sisters into their parishes.

The Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus will be moving to town and establishing roots in Dickinson by next summer. Four to six sisters will be part of the move.

They will serve and work in all four catholic parishes and in Trinity Catholic Schools.

“They will help with substituting for classrooms, they will support teachers in their lesson planning, they will lead formation groups, whether it is girls’ groups, boys’ groups, bible study groups,” said Fr. Kregg Hochhalter, Trinity Junior High and High School principal.

They will also work with staff in the schools. This is the group’s first assignment in the state.

