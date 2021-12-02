Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday on Highway 22 near Killdeer

KILLDEER, N.D. - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 22 north of Killdeer, as they were crossing the highway in an attempt to help a motorist with a flat tire, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said at 4:40 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old Killdeer woman, had pulled over on the southbound shoulder, and began crossing the highway to help the driver with the flat on the northbound shoulder.

Investigators said a 58-year-old Berthold man headed north was unable to avoid the victim and struck her with his pickup. The driver pulled over to the shoulder after the crash.

The patrol said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the road was dry, and it was dark and cloudy at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

