Patrons flock to Chick-fil-A for Bismarck opening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new fast-food joint has come to Bismarck. It’s been nearly two years since the first public announcement that Chick-fil-A would open in Kirkwood Mall. Chick-fil-As can be found in Grand Forks and Fargo, but for the first time this morning patrons flocked to the restaurant in Bismarck to taste those chicken sandwiches.

Before the rooster crowed, lines of cars stretched down 3rd street. A large brood has patiently been waiting for this day.

“I was the first. I was the only person here there wasn’t even a car out here,” said Trevor Losinski.

Many waited for hours.

“Oh, I was here at two am. In the morning. I wanted to get here because I wanted to be the first customer to order food at this Chick-fil-A in Bismarck,” added Losinski.

At 6:30 when the restaurant opened, about 60 cars were in line. By mid-day, traffic neared the Expressway. Traffic patrol hired by Chick-fil-A managed the flow.

“We came up with a pretty good traffic control plan. People are cooperating with it. We are getting traffic through. The line is moving pretty quick as far as I can see. So everything is going fairly smoothly,” said Bismarck Police traffic commander Jeff Solemsaas.

So no one’s feathers are ruffled, extra patrols will manage traffic through Saturday.

Everyone has something (Nat - ordering) they’ve been clucking for.

“I’m going to order the chicken nuggets. With an oreo shake,” said Kelsey Mischel.

“The fries,” said Lexie Tollefson.

“Spicy crispy chicken sandwiches,” said Dusty Berger.

Some have had this menu before.

“Normally when go somewhere that has a Chick-fil-A I make it a point to go there and order,” added Mischel.

“Not in Bismarck, but we have been in other locations,” added Tollefson.

“I’ve been to the Chick-fil-A in Fargo. Sometimes I will just make a single trip out to Fargo and only get Chick-fil-A. On a scale of one to 10 I am probably the most excited since I moved here to Bismarck,” added Losinski.

Staff say they’re not sure how much chicken the restaurant served on their first day of business.

Bismarck’s Chick-fil-A expects to hire around 100 full- and part-time employees.

The Bismarck facility is locally owned and operated by Andrew Stubbs. For the opening, staff will give 100 “local heroes making an impact in Bismarck” free Chick-fil-A for one year. The organization is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.