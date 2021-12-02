Advertisement

Owlet stops selling Sleep Sock after receiving warning from the FDA

The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States...
The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States because of the heart rate and oxygen notifications it provides.(encrier // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Owlet Baby Care, Inc. will discontinue selling its popular Smart Sock product after receiving a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Smart Sock is a device that can be used to monitor and track a baby’s heart rate, oxygen level and sleep trends.

The FDA letter did not indicate any safety concerns about the product but said the Smart Sock is not in compliance with FDA guidelines.

The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States because of the heart rate and oxygen notifications it provides.

Owlet said in a response posted on its website that it plans to pursue marketing authorization from the FDA for those features.

“There has not been a request from the FDA to return or exchange any product at this time,” Owlet wrote in its response.

The company plans to offer the Dream Sock, a new sleep monitoring solution, in the U.S. sometime in January 2022.

“We will continue to stay focused on our mission and are cooperating with the FDA so we can continue to provide sleep monitoring products and solutions to parents and babies,” Owlet said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Carol Feist
Woman accused of impersonating in-laws to transfer $134,000 for Montana home
Century High School students at 'Kindness Tailgating Party' honoring Mrs. O.
Century High School students honor Bismarck High School teacher with ‘Kindness Tailgating Party’

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant found in Minnesota man; attended NYC anime convention
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett lawyer suggests star witness sought money, fame
Highway 1804 crash
Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College plans forgive $1.3 million in student debt