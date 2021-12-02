Advertisement

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College plans forgive $1.3 million in student debt

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. — Leadership with Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College say they have plans to forgive $1.3 million in student debt. The announcement follows an August announcement that more than $200,000 in debt was forgiven for students enrolled from fall of 2020 through summer of 2021.

The new round of debt forgiveness was sparked by the difficulties students continue to face from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our students persisted and thrived in the face of COVID-19, but it was clear to our leadership and Board of Directors that our students continue to be significantly impacted by the worldwide pandemic,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, NHSC president.

Student balances from the fall of 2021 will not be eligible for forgiveness.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Carol Feist
Woman accused of impersonating in-laws to transfer $134,000 for Montana home
Century High School students at 'Kindness Tailgating Party' honoring Mrs. O.
Century High School students honor Bismarck High School teacher with ‘Kindness Tailgating Party’

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Highway 1804 crash
Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night
10PM Sportscast - 12/01/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12/01/2021
spotlight part 2
Sports Spotlight PART 2: Logan Nelson, Danny Kittner, and Luke Little