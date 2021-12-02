Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College plans forgive $1.3 million in student debt

NEW TOWN, N.D. — Leadership with Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College say they have plans to forgive $1.3 million in student debt. The announcement follows an August announcement that more than $200,000 in debt was forgiven for students enrolled from fall of 2020 through summer of 2021.

The new round of debt forgiveness was sparked by the difficulties students continue to face from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our students persisted and thrived in the face of COVID-19, but it was clear to our leadership and Board of Directors that our students continue to be significantly impacted by the worldwide pandemic,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, NHSC president.

Student balances from the fall of 2021 will not be eligible for forgiveness.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.