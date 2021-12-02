New head coach for Century High Girls Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a changing of the guard with the Century girls basketball program. Ron Metz retired from coaching. Then after twelve years with the Patriots boys basketball team, Nate Welstad moved to become the head coach of the girls.

Nate Welsatd, Century Head Coach, “definitely excitement, good building blocks here. They’ve had success over the years.”

Under Coach Metz, the Patriots won six championships in 8-trips to the Class-A title game. Coach Welstad was part of two titles and a pair of runner-up finishes working with Darin Mattern. While he wasn’t on the floor with the girls, Nate’s been around them quite a bit.

Welstad, “yes you get to see them every day in practice and kind of their work ethic and also teaching here you get to see what they’re like as individuals in the classroom and they’re good students and good individuals and there’s a lot of good qualities these girls have.”

A number these athletes just won the Class-A state volleyball championship.

Halle Mattern, Century Senior, “just having Sunday off from volleyball to basketball was really fast but it was a good transition and the coaches have been really good about getting us back into the basketball swing and it’s been good. Volleyball was a lot of fun, winning state obviously is what we want to continue on here so it’s been a good transition.”

When you talk about Century girls basketball it’s impossible to not begin with Logan Nissley. She’s a returning first-team all-stater but she’ll have some experienced help.

Welstad, “We got Logan Nissley back and we have a solid senior crew. Halle Mattern, Abby Fletcher, Autumn Ketterling, Delani Clarke. I’m looking for big things out of Bergan Kinnebrew. All of these girls played and competed at the volleyball level.”

Abby Fletcher, Century Senior, “We don’t have a lot of tall people this year, so we don’t really have any post’s, but we are running a five out so we’re very defense strong and running five out and just keep the ball moving.”

Welstad’s first game as the Patriots head coach is on Saturday afternoon against Moorhead on their home floor.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.