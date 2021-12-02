Minot State broadcasting students prep for 23rd annual KMSU Auction

MINOT, N.D. – Broadcasting students on the Minot State Campus are going through final preparations for Thursday’s 23rd annual KMSU Auction.

Joe Skurzewski, caught up with the class as they got ready for the big show.

This Thursday, you have the chance to make the call, win it all.

The broadcasters of tomorrow at Minot State have spent the past couple of months preparing for this year’s KMSU Auction.

The annual auction raises funds for the school’s programs. It supports communications for students like Josephine Monteiro and Howard Wade, both of whom came from other countries to the U.S. for college.

”We’re really good at giving tasks out to different people and working as a team, so it’s a lot of stuff, but at the end of the day, it’s really good to see all the hard work is paying off,” said Monteiro, a junior from Norway.

Wade said the students have put in countless hours getting ready for this year’s show.

”Every day, going to a business, starting in October, looking for donations, putting forth questions, having a long list of 12-15 businesses,” said Wade, a senior from The Bahamas.

Janna McKechnie, one of the instructors involved with the program, says it’s come a long way over the 23 years.

”When we started doing this, we didn’t want to do a bake sale. We wanted it to be something different, something a little bit different. Neil was a part of the auction at that time, too, and had this idea, and we rolled with it. The first year I think we made $800 and we thought we’d won the lottery,” said McKechnie.

And some of the originals have had a chance to share with the students how the auction has evolved.

”We were able to hear from some of the persons here at Minot State who were part of the very first year, and the change from year to year that they see when they watch the auction online is crazy,” said Wade.

Giving the community a chance to win big, and support local students along the way.

You can watch the auction starting Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

It’ll be on public access channel 19 for SRT and MIDCO users, or you can stream it on the KMSU YouTube Channel.

This year, 10% of all proceeds will go to Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports, which creates opportunities for youth and adults living with physical and mental disabilities.

More information on packages up for auction can be found here.

