Max man turns museum into Christmas wonderland

MAX, N.D. - Many people love getting in the holiday spirit this time of year--putting up a Christmas tree, decorating, etc.

But one man in Max is taking holiday décor to a whole other level.

Ray Iverson has been collecting Christmas village décor for three years.

He said he has more than 1,000 pieces.

“I always said to myself after seeing this stuff in my wife’s cousin place was that I just loved it and if I ever found a place where I can expand and show it like he did, well here we are,” said Ray Iverson, the Max Museum’s curator.

Each holiday season, Iverson puts it all on display throughout the museum in Max, to bring joy to those who visit.

“Hopefully people will get some joy, forget about life that’s going on right now and just forget everything and just enjoy what’s around here,” said Iverson.

Even though the museum is almost full, Iverson said he will find the space.

“I’m sure as I go through the year Ill be going to garage sales and things like that. Oh yeah, I’ll try to expand as much as I can. Like I said we got lot of places we can put shelves if we have too,” said Iverson.

The Christmas displays in the front two rooms will be put away in January, but the back room Christmas village stays up all year.

Iverson gets much of his Christmas decorations from donations, garage sales, and auctions.

The Max Museum in on Main Street in Max, located right across the street of the United States Post Office.

There is no fee to get into the museum, but free will donation is strongly encouraged.

