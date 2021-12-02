‘Koming to Amerika’: new book chronicles Claus Lemke’s journey from Germany to America

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This story might sound like something from the movies, but it’s a true story, and now the topic of a new book.

Born in Nazi-occupied Poland, Claus Lembke just wanted to be a farmer. But there was nowhere for him to farm.

So, in 1965, at 22 years old, he came to America. He didn’t speak the language and knew just one person.

Fifty-six years later, he says it’s the best thing he ever did.

This old photo brings back lots of memories for Claus Lembke. It was taken at a one-room school in Germany.

“I was born in 1942,” said Claus Lembke.

Lembke was born in Nazi-occupied Poland, then raised in Germany. He came to America in 1965 to help an uncle on his Minnesota farm.

“He had a farm south of Moorhead and no kids,” Lembke recalled.

Lembke was 22 and spoke very limited English.

“I knew the Beatles song, ‘She loves me, yeah, yeah,’” he recalled with a laugh. “Of course, that limited English I did know, but I couldn’t speak it. I didn’t think it was a giant step of any sort.”

He knows now, moving to the United States was a big step. He became a citizen in 1970.

“It was exactly five years,” Lembke said.

He eventually started a career in real estate, and in 1979 Lembke and his wife and their three children moved to Bismarck. He became involved in politics and now, he’s a published author.

He never planned to write a book.

Lembke originally intended to just write down a few memories to share with his family.

“Memories about the kind of life that I had growing up in Germany. It was different times,” he explained.

He thought he’d print out the story and put it in a three-ring binder. Instead, he’s got a soft-cover 270-page book. “Koming to Amerika” is the story of Claus Lembke’s life: growing up in Europe during World War 2 and his journey to America.

He’s busy promoting his book and sharing the story behind the book.

“I hope they get a feeling of what it was like after the war growing up and the different lifestyles there were.”

It’s a story he’s happy to share, because to Lembke, his story has a happy ending, one where he found his American dream.

You can purchase Claus’ book at Ferguson Books in Bismarck and West Fargo or online.

Claus will be at Ferguson Books in Bismarck on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. for a book signing.

If you’re wondering about the spelling in the title of the book – he says there’s no reason for the K’s; he did it just for attention.

