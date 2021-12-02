Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the prices of homes in America climbed more than nineteen percent in September, people in Bismarck aren’t deterred.

Travis and Megan Vatnsdal just closed on their first home, but it was a long road to get there.

“It all worked out, but it was anxiety-inducing for sure,” said Megan.

“A lot of stress while looking, houses went so fast, and it’s such a huge weight off our shoulders just that the day is finally here,” said Travis.

They lost several other homes they had hoped to buy.

“We put an offer in for this one the morning after it went on the market,” said Megan.

Even though the market is competitive, they had reasons for persevering.

“With interest rates as well, we were able to get a more expensive house for the mortgage that we’re paying, so that was comforting to hear too,” said Megan.

Experts in the industry agree.

“The only place that interest rates are going to go is up. I mean, they really can’t go down from where they’re at. So, it’s a great time to get into your first house and start building some equity,” said Aubrie Steinwand, realtor with Century 21.

But now that they’ve closed, they can finally make plans to customize their new home.

“Putting our own touch on it, I cannot wait to do my own thing with it, decorate it, make our own projects and just have more space,” said Megan.

The Vatnsdals say they’re happy with their house and are pleased about the way things turned out.

“As a financial advisor, it feels really good that our money’s going someplace that’s actually ours,” said Travis.

Now, after months of hard work, they can finally call this place home.

Aubrie’s advice to people looking to buy homes in North Dakota? Now is a good time to buy. If you can manage the headache of bidding wars, she says, go for it.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.