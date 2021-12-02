Advertisement

Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night

Highway 1804 crash
Highway 1804 crash(Courtesy of ND Highway Patrol)
By Brian Gray
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Highway 1804 west of Williston was briefly shut down Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash.

State troopers say the cause of the crash came from a distracted driver. They say only minor injuries were sustained in the accident, but they remind drivers that distracted driving can be just as deadly as impaired driving.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Lüft rooftop bar sign
Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck
Carol Feist
Woman accused of impersonating in-laws to transfer $134,000 for Montana home
Century High School students at 'Kindness Tailgating Party' honoring Mrs. O.
Century High School students honor Bismarck High School teacher with ‘Kindness Tailgating Party’

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College plans forgive $1.3 million in student debt
10PM Sportscast - 12/01/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12/01/2021
spotlight part 2
Sports Spotlight PART 2: Logan Nelson, Danny Kittner, and Luke Little