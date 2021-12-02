Crash causes brief shutdown on Highway 1804 Wednesday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Highway 1804 west of Williston was briefly shut down Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash.

State troopers say the cause of the crash came from a distracted driver. They say only minor injuries were sustained in the accident, but they remind drivers that distracted driving can be just as deadly as impaired driving.

