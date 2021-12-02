Class-A pre-season basketball poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association thinks Century will have solid season’s in both boys and girls basketball. The Patriots are on top of both pre-season polls.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 0-0 Record — 69 pts

2. West Fargo (4) — 0-0 Record — 54 pts

3. Fargo Davies — 0-0 Record — 41 pts

4. Minot High — 0-0 Record — 25 pts

5. Bismarck High — 0-0 Record — 13 pts

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck St. Mary’s (0-0), Fargo North (0-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (0-0), Grand Forks Red River (0-0) and Bismarck Legacy (0-0)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (14) — 0-0 Record — 74 pts

2. West Fargo (1) — 0-0 Record — 56 pts

3. Fargo Davies — 0-0 Record — 41 pts

4. Bismarck High — 0-0 Record — 34 pts

5. Bismarck Legacy — 0-0 Record — 11 pts

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Devils Lake (0-0), Bismarck St. Mary’s (0-0) and Fargo Shanley (0-0)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.