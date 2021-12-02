Advertisement

Busting at the seams, Jim Hill Middle School faces major overcrowding

Jim Hill Middle School
Jim Hill Middle School(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Voters in the Minot Public School District are voting on a $100 million bond referendum to add more middle and high school space and help alleviate overcrowding.

It’s an issue Jim Hill Middle School students, teachers and parents are all too familiar with.

Lunchtime for schools can be a chaotic scene, but when there are more than 800 students involved, it can become an even greater issue.

“We recently moved our lunches from three lunch periods to five so that we could accommodate our students better. We tried three to keep them at grade level and it just wasn’t working,” said Mike Arlien, Jim Hill Middle School principal.

Navigating through hallways in between classes is another challenge in and of itself.

“Kids have been really, I don’t know. They’re just kind of aggressive or just messing around, horseplay, roughhousing in the hallways and that makes a lot of issues. So, it’s just kind of uncomfortable and just bothersome to walk through the hallways,” said Kasey Guttormson, an eighth-grader at Jim Hill Middle School.

Jim Hill Middle School is on an alternating bell schedule to help reduce the number of students out of class, but with that comes a new set of problems.

“Kids hear a bell and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re done,’ whether it’s their bell or not. So when we think about it, four minutes per class, per week, that’s 20 minutes a week. That’s almost an hour and a half per month that we’re losing instruction time,” said Emily Biberdorf, a seventh and eighth-grade math teacher at Jim Hill Middle School.

The school has seven portables outside to help add space, but with future student projections going up, they’re running out of options, making this year’s bond issue more important than ever.

“Our kids deserve an opportunity to attend school every day in an environment that doesn’t feel like it’s stressful or chaotic because of the overcrowding,” said Arlien.

Arlien added that the bond issue will not only impact this generation of students but future generations of students as well.

The bond issue would turn Central Campus into a second middle school and create a second 9-12 high school on North Hill.

Early voting is taking place the rest of this week and Monday, Dec. 6 at the Ward County Admin Building.

The election is next Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Minot Auditorium.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
Chick-fil-A Bismarck building
Expect traffic flow changes Thursday for Chick-fil-A opening in Bismarck

Latest News

Religious sisters moving to Dickinson
Religious sisters moving to Dickinson by next summer
Dickinson's town square project
Work underway on Dickinson’s town square project
Bismarck State College sign
Bismarck State College gets $38 million for new facility
Kindness tailgating party
Century High School students honor Bismarck High School teacher with ‘Kindness Tailgating Party’