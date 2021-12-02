Bismarck State College gets $38 million for new facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College leaders now have $38 million in federal COVID relief funds to put towards an effort to expand into a polytechnic institution. That’s after the governor signed a law allocating the college that money in November. Wednesday, they gathered at the college to discuss future plans.

“What this is going to allow us to do is advance higher education in a manner that has traditionally not been done. You’ll start to see programs here at BSC that are aligned with opportunities for jobs, short-term credentials, individuals can come to school and get the skillsets that they need to become employed, and they can come back and continue that,” said Dr. Doug Jensen, president of BSC.

The plan to become a polytechnic institution began in 2018 when the state Board of Higher Education voted to expand BSC’s mission as a polytechnic institution. Jensen said the goal is to create a highly-skilled workforce through alternative learning methods. The goal is to break ground on the facility in 2022 and finish by 2024.

