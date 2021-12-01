Advertisement

Woman accused of impersonating in-laws to transfer $134,000 for Montana home

Carol Feist
Carol Feist(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant has been issued in Burleigh County for a woman accused of committing wire fraud to purchase a home.

Police say in October, 56-year-old Carol Feist claimed to be her Bismarck-based in-laws to transfer $134,000 to a Montana title company. They say she used that money as a down payment on a Montana house. Additionally, police say a notary stamp used on the closing documents was invalid.

The 86- and 87-year-old in-laws told officers Feist had lived with them in 2017 and would have had access to their personal financial documents. They said they never approved the wire transfer or spoke with Feist about purchasing a home.

Feist is charged with theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

According to court documents, Feist has a previous conviction for deceptive practices for a 2020 crime in Montana.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
Chick-fil-A Bismarck building
Expect traffic flow changes Thursday for Chick-fil-A opening in Bismarck

Latest News

Dakota Access Pipeline
Pipeline documents case headed to North Dakota high court
Omicron
North Dakota health officials discuss omicron variant
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
COVID: 7.6% 14-day avg.; 3,180 total active; 49.2% fully vaccinated
Petroleum Production Response Act
ND and Montana senators introduce ‘Strategic Production Response Act’ to boost oil and gas production