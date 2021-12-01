Woman accused of impersonating in-laws to transfer $134,000 for Montana home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An arrest warrant has been issued in Burleigh County for a woman accused of committing wire fraud to purchase a home.

Police say in October, 56-year-old Carol Feist claimed to be her Bismarck-based in-laws to transfer $134,000 to a Montana title company. They say she used that money as a down payment on a Montana house. Additionally, police say a notary stamp used on the closing documents was invalid.

The 86- and 87-year-old in-laws told officers Feist had lived with them in 2017 and would have had access to their personal financial documents. They said they never approved the wire transfer or spoke with Feist about purchasing a home.

Feist is charged with theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

According to court documents, Feist has a previous conviction for deceptive practices for a 2020 crime in Montana.

