Williston holds 7th Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting and ornament contest

WILLISTON, N.D. - The City of Williston continued an annual tradition Tuesday night.

The city held its seventh annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the corner of 26th Street East and 2nd Avenue West. The tree is more than 70 feet tall and was donated by Williston resident Marilynn McGinley. Williston Mayor Howard Klug says the tree lighting is a festive way to start the holiday season.

“It’s a beautiful tree. Every year it seems to get better and better. I’m inviting everybody to come over to this spot and take a look. You don’t have to drive in here, but you can park on the street and look at your tree,” said Klug.

The event featured a bonfire, holiday music, and a fireworks show. The tree will remain up until early January.

The city has also begun its second annual ornament contest. From now until December 10, individuals are invited to hang their ornament on the tree and send a picture to the City’s Facebook Page. Winners will be selected on December 13.

For more information, visit cityofwilliston.com.

