United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Magee Rovig

MINOT, N.D. – Magee Rovig and her friends are involved in multiple sports at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

”Just playing with my teammates, we’re all really good friends, and just being with them in multiple sports, especially this sport. It’s just fun to be around them all the time,” said Rovig.

She started playing to follow in her sisters’ footsteps, but has since made the court her own.

”Just have always persevered and worked her tail off to get to where she can play to the extent that she knows that she can, and I think that this season we’ve really seen that with volleyball and now coming into basketball she’s really at 100% for probably the first time in her career, so just a lot of resiliency to get to that spot in her career,” said Roger Coleman, coach.

They’re gearing up for this year’s first match.

“Pretty confident in what we’ve been practicing, we’ve been implementing some new stuff this year from last year, so it’s looking good so far. So excited to bring it out in a game tomorrow,” said Rovig.

Coach Coleman said Magee is a leader on the team.

The Lady Lions will be hosting Westhope/Newburg for their first match Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.