Sports Spotlight: Logan Nelson, Danny Kittner, and Luke Little

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every team in the N.S.I.C. knew Logan Nelson was going to throw the football to Danny Kittner and Luke Little, but there was nothing they could do about it. In this week’s Sports Spotlight, Your News Leader sat down with the trio to talk about their record-setting season.

Logan Nelson, U-Mary quarterback, said: “I mean we knew going into the season that we had a pretty good offense here, but I don’t think any of us here could’ve guessed we were going to break all those records.”

It was a record-setting 2021 for Logan Nelson, Danny Kittner, and Luke Little. 13 team and conference records were set by the three, and it came on the heels of not having a season in 2020.

Danny Kittner, U-Mary wide receiver, said: “Like I said before, adversity is going to hit. Are you going to stick your face into it and find a way to get better or are you just going to kind of just let it go and go through the motions, and if you go through the motions, you don’t really get results.”

And before they get all the credit for their offensive output, they shine a light on some unsung heroes.

Nelson said: “The thing I think wasn’t talked about enough was the young offensive line who really stepped up in the year. I mean, first game of the year we went through three different line changes in the first and second quarters against Wayne State. Then we caught a groove and our offense started scoring points from there.”

Jeff Roberts, KFYR sports, asked: “With your quarterback, you always hear that you work with your guys, routes, timing, is that specifically what you think helped this specific year? The fact that you had that extra time that was different than a normal season?”

Nelson responded: “If I asked them to go throw or they texted me asking to go throw, that was constant. That never changed. There was never a day off kind of thing. Even though we didn’t need to be out there, we felt like we owed the rest of the team that we needed to be out there. We needed to get better.”

Luke Little, U-Mary wide receiver, added: “I think the biggest thing for us was the potential. Like we didn’t make any big additions or transfers to our group. We’ve had all these guys for three years now and it’s really just the opportunity that we had to work together, to come together, to become a unit. You know the work ethic we kind of all rubbed off on each other. You know, these last two years we got to just work and grind and just grow together, I think that’s kind of what made it all happen.”

Roberts asked: “Now are you aiming to pick up his 1,500 yards? Are you going to catch 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns? Next year, how do you guys replicate it, and I assume go to make it better?”

Kittner responded: “The scary thing is we can get even better as an offense. And it’s just little things we have to take care of and work hard, and we know what we have to do, and the drive of our offense is going to continue to skyrocket, and if it means catching however many passes, however many yards or touchdowns or whatever, if that means we’re 1-0 each week, then that’s what we’re going to do because that’s best for the team.”

Going into this fall, U-Mary football had finally started hitting a groove. Craig Bagnell was entering his third season, and with weapons like Nelson, Kittner, and Little, the culture was taking a turn for the better.

Little said: “I definitely think it was a different feel going into it. You know (Coach Bagnell’s) first year here we were all still learning, trying to get a feel for the offense, and this year we were like, we’re actually going some things. We’re making plays, we felt good. Like we’re making drives, putting it together, and that correlated obviously.”

And en route to setting 13 U-Mary and Northern Sun Conference records, the three knew it was the little things that would take it all to the next level.

Nelson said: “If we missed like a route, whether it was a bad throw or a drop, or something we felt like we could work on the timing, these two were coming to me after practice like, ‘Hey, we’re doing this right now, we’re going to do it three or four times’ kind of thing.”

Roberts asked: “This year, you guys break all these records and also win four games, and there’s a really big light at the end of the tunnel. What do you think that does for the buzz around campus and the buzz for the program?”

Kittner responded: “Us as players, people are getting more bought in. Like okay, if what we’re doing is working, the culture is changing, and the results are showing. So it just shows that we have to keep on doing that, because it’s already working and the more, we put into it, the more we get the results.”

That result was four wins. The most as a program since 2014.

Kittner added: “Every week is an opportunity to go out and play the game that we love, so we make the most of it because if you’re not going to, why even be out there?”

Nelson said: “We know there was a lot to improve on too. Like there could’ve been even bigger numbers kind of thing. So, I think that will keep us motivated going into the offseason. Because obviously the records were great, but it wasn’t enough. It will probably never be enough.”

Roberts asked: “At what point did you guys realize how big of a record-breaking (season) this year? I mean you always go in thinking that you can break records and be the best team, but when did you guys start looking at that?”

Nelson responded: “We focus more on that little stuff that we know will add up to those goals. I mean it was really exciting, but the only record I have in my head right now is 4-7.”

Little added: “The biggest thing I’ve told the coaches is that the numbers are what they are, it feels good, but at the end of the day I think each of us want to make a difference in the program rather than just get these big numbers. You know, when you leave, what do you want to be remembered for. That’s fighting to the end of every play, giving everything, you got, showing all the other guys on your team that if you truly put in the time and the work, those numbers are going to come.”

Nelson and Kittner are set to return next fall, and Little plans to attend a pro day or regional combine.

