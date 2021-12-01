Rugby Public School district bond vote set for Wednesday

RUGBY, N.D. – Residents in the Rugby Public School district will vote Wednesday on whether to approve $7.8 million in bonding to expand and renovate Ely Elementary School.

The proposed plan calls for adding classroom space, updating some existing classrooms, installing updated safety features, and expanding the cafeteria and recreation areas.

The district said COVID-19 relief funds will be used to offset costs for taxpayers. The district will receive just over $1.3 million in relief funding, which can be used for the project.

Residents can vote from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rugby High School.

