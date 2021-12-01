Advertisement

Rugby Public School district bond vote set for Wednesday

Ely Elementary School
Ely Elementary School(Rugby Public School)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. – Residents in the Rugby Public School district will vote Wednesday on whether to approve $7.8 million in bonding to expand and renovate Ely Elementary School.

The proposed plan calls for adding classroom space, updating some existing classrooms, installing updated safety features, and expanding the cafeteria and recreation areas.

The district said COVID-19 relief funds will be used to offset costs for taxpayers. The district will receive just over $1.3 million in relief funding, which can be used for the project.

Residents can vote from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rugby High School.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
St. Anthony woman
Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman
Ex-UND student accused of stealing more than $330,000 from COVID-19 relief fund
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Williston Tree Lighting Tuesday night
Williston holds 7th Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting and ornament contest
sports 11/30/21
6PM Sportscast 11/30/21
weather 11/30/21
Evening Weather 11/30/21