Advertisement

North Dakota Antler Expo in Dickinson this weekend

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you enjoy hunting and supporting veterans, there’s a special event this weekend. The North Dakota Antler Expo in Dickinson this year has something for everyone.

This space is empty at Dickinson’s Prairie Hills Mall, but Saturday, it will be filled with people who want to help veterans.

“We were looking for a bigger spot to have our event and that is all due to the community’s support of our program,” said Roger Kadrmas, Injured Military Wildlife Project.

The North Dakota Antler Expo raises money for the Injured Military Wildlife Project of North Dakota. The group provides deer hunts for veterans and allows them to participate in Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s culling operation.

“We were granted ten deer tags for the state of North Dakota for these veterans,” said Kadrmas.

Roger Kadrmas says they raise money through the event’s silent auction, firearm raffles, and games. Youth can participate in a BB gun competition and food will be available.

One of the big draws every year is the judging of horns.

“We will be judging mule deer, whitetail, elk and moose, we will have a variety of games and prizes and events going on,” said Kadrmas.

For member Dave Logosz, the event’s mission is personal.

“I was a sniper in Vietnam in 1969 and ‘70,” said Dave Logosz, Injured Military Wildlife Project.

The veteran says he enjoys giving back to other veterans. This weekend, you can too.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
St. Anthony woman
Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman
Ex-UND student accused of stealing more than $330,000 from COVID-19 relief fund
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

ND Antler Expo
North Dakota Antler Expo in Dickinson this weekend
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday benefits local charities
Sage grouse decline
Sage grouse population down to 22 males in North Dakota
Learning lakota
Solheim students celebrate Native American Heritage month by learning Lakota
Stocks Tuesday
Stocks drop again, erasing big gains made on Monday