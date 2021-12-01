Advertisement

ND and Montana senators introduce ‘Strategic Production Response Act’ to boost oil and gas production

Petroleum Production Response Act
Petroleum Production Response Act(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republican senators from North Dakota and Montana have introduced legislation they say will prioritize American energy production by prohibiting the secretary of energy from tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve unless there’s a severe energy supply interruption.

The “Strategic Production Response Act” would first require a plan to boost oil and gas production on federal lands.

It comes just over a week after the president announced he would release 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to help lower fuel costs for consumers heading into the holiday travel season.

The senators say this legislation would support North Dakota as an energy powerhouse and help meet the demand in the marketplace.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
Chick-fil-A Bismarck building
Expect traffic flow changes Thursday for Chick-fil-A opening in Bismarck

Latest News

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
COVID: 7.6% 14-day avg.; 3,180 total active; 49.2% fully vaccinated
Thomas Drumgold II
40-year-old registered sex offender accused of statutory rape in Morton County
Camille Youngbird
Judge accepts plea agreement for child neglect, APC case
10PM Sportscast - 11/30/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/30/21