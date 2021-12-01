ND and Montana senators introduce ‘Strategic Production Response Act’ to boost oil and gas production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republican senators from North Dakota and Montana have introduced legislation they say will prioritize American energy production by prohibiting the secretary of energy from tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve unless there’s a severe energy supply interruption.

The “Strategic Production Response Act” would first require a plan to boost oil and gas production on federal lands.

It comes just over a week after the president announced he would release 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to help lower fuel costs for consumers heading into the holiday travel season.

The senators say this legislation would support North Dakota as an energy powerhouse and help meet the demand in the marketplace.

