MINOT, N.D. – Minot State has announced their second recruit for the women’s wrestling team, and she’s the first from in-state.

Carolyn Goebel of Mandan signed a letter of intent to join the Beaver’s program. She wrestles in the 130-pound group.

The team is scheduled to start competing in the 2022-23 academic year.

