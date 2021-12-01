Advertisement

Minnesota not adding anxiety as condition for medical weed

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health says it would not add anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, unlike neighboring North Dakota and three other states.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there’s not enough scientific evidence of benefits of medical cannabis use when compared to the possibility of “unintended consequences.”

No new conditions were added to the existing list of 17 qualifying health issues. North Dakota added anxiety disorder in 2019, when it immediately became the most commonly cited condition.

Minnesota did agree to add infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews to a list of approved products that includes pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable medicines like lozenges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations
Authorities were able to stop the car after it went into the ditch, they then tracked down the...
Deputies: Two suspects found hiding in a field following chase
Chick-fil-A Bismarck building
Expect traffic flow changes Thursday for Chick-fil-A opening in Bismarck
Ex-UND student accused of stealing more than $330,000 from COVID-19 relief fund

Latest News

auction kmsu
Minot State broadcasting students prep for 23rd annual KMSU Auction
jim hill overcrowding
Busting at the seams, Jim Hill Middle School faces major overcrowding
KMSU Auction
Minot State broadcasting students prep for 23rd annual KMSU Auction
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Logan Nelson, Danny Kittner, and Luke Little
sports 11/2/21
6PM Sportscast 12/1/21