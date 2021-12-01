Judge accepts plea agreement for child neglect, APC case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman pleaded guilty to charges of child neglect and APC for a July incident.

Police say they found 43-year-old Camille Youngbird unconscious behind the wheel of a truck at a Bismarck intersection. They say she had been driving a passenger and child after ingesting drugs.

At the change of plea hearing Tuesday, defense and state’s attorneys told Judge Douglas Bahr that Youngbird had been cooperative and got herself into treatment.

Youngbird told Judge Bahr she was now a member of a recovery community. She said she was ashamed of and prepared to face what happened.

Youngbird’s plea agreement was accepted by Judge Bahr. He sentenced her to two years, with one year suspended and credit for five days served.

Judge Bahr stated that he felt Youngbird was sincere and that the statutory minimum sentence was appropriate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.