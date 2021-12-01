Giving Tuesday benefits local charities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s Giving Tuesday, and this year we’re shedding light on a charity in the Bismarck area.

Therapeutic Riding 4 Heart and Soul seeks to improve the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities, learning, speech, and behavioral challenges through horseback riding.

Scott Johnson loves the feeling horse riding gives him.

”Freedom. The horse listens to you and it’s nice that it listens to you. You tell it what to do and it does it. It’s nice to have a horse that listens to you,” said Johnson, a rider at TR 4 Heart and Soul.

Scott rides horses at TR 4 Heart and Soul, a 501(c)(3) located southeast of Lincoln. Volunteers love to see progress in their clients.

”I’ve seen a lot of improvements in kids’ mobilities, and parents are pretty shut off. And it gets to the point where we all just become one family and we talk about life and it’s more than just the kids. In the end we all become a big family,” said Jasmine Davis, a volunteer at TR 4 Heart and Soul.

The organization’s founder says there are many benefits for people of all ages.

”The way a horse walks stimulates a lot of movement that replicates human walking. Our pelvis and a horse’s pelvis are very similar, one is horizontal and one is vertical, of course. But it helps the brain believes you are walking and it makes our individuals stronger so they have the ability to make life-changing moments like that happen,” said Katie Oakland, founder of TR 4 Heart and Soul.

Katie says therapeutic riding is the gift that keeps on giving.

”We’re just really lucky to be a part of so many lives every week and every day,” said Oakland.

This month, in time for Giving Tuesday, a Bismarck construction business, which prefers to remain nameless, helped to make the facilities at TR 4 Heart and Soul accessible for everybody.

On December 19th, TR 4 Heart and Soul is hosting its “Christmas at the Barn” event, an old-fashioned Christmas event, where they will have hayrides, horse rides, Christmas with Santa, arts and crafts, and more. Visit http://www.therapeuticriding4has.org/ for more information.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.