Bismarck High School graduate establishes scholarship to honor former teacher

Ardys Swanson
Ardys Swanson(Clarice Nassif Ransom)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are some teachers that make a lifelong impact on students.

Bismarck High graduate Clarice Nassif Ransom says for her, that teacher was Ardys Swanson. Swanson taught English and journalism at Bismarck High for more than 30 years.

Nassif Ransom says an essay she wrote for Mrs. Swanson’s class in high school forever changed her life. She ended up majoring in journalism, and last summer, wrote and published her first book, “Tripod Kitty.” The teacher in the book is based on Mrs. Swanson.

Nassif Ransom says the scholarship is her way of saying thank you.

“This is a great way I could give back to my community that I grew up in that supported me that enabled me to flourish in a way that I never would have otherwise,” she explained. “I know that Mrs. Swanson had a lot to do with that.”

The first Adrys J. Munson/Swanson Memorial Scholarship will be awarded this spring to a Bismarck High senior interested in teaching or journalism. You can learn more information about the scholarship, including how to apply or how to donate to it at bpsfoundation.com.

