Becker to sell bars in downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rick Becker, a state representative for Bismarck and plastic surgeon, is selling three bars he owns in downtown Bismarck. He’s listing the popular rooftop bar, Lüft, the Red Eye Room gaming lounge, and the 510.2 Speakeasy in the Gulch Block Building at 510 E. Main Avenue. Becker is selling all three as a packaged deal for practical reasons.

“There’s only one liquor license. So I couldn’t break it off into two or three parts. In Bismarck, it’s almost impossible to get new class D liquor licenses. And as far as why, it’s just time to move on and do new things,” said Becker.

The bars are for sale for $1.85 million. As far as how long it will take to sell the bars, Becker says he doesn’t know what to expect. He has served in the state House of Representatives since 2012. He hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll run again in 2022.

