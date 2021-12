BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Big Sticks have hired Cam Johnson to be the head coach of their Wood Bat Summer League team in 2022. Johnson is currently an assistant at Des Moines Area Community College.

Johnson is a native of Pleasant Hill, Iowa and he played college baseball for Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.