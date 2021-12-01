40-year-old registered sex offender accused of statutory rape in Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police have arrested a 40-year-old registered sex offender they say committed statutory rape.

Police say Thomas Drumgold II of Minot admitted to them that since July he exchanged nude photos and had sexual interactions with a minor. He told police he knew the girl was 17 years old.

Drumgold is charged with possession of materials prohibited and corruption of a minor.

At the time, Drumgold was on probation for various other felonies.

In 2017, he was convicted of and sentenced to three years in prison for promoting obscenity to minors and possession of materials prohibited. In that case, he possessed explicit photos of a 17-year-old.

In 2017, he was also convicted of and sentenced to five years in prison for dealing methamphetamine near a daycare.

