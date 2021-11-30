Advertisement

UPDATE: Horace house fire ruled total loss, one taken to hospital

The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.
The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Authorities have ruled the house fire south of Horace a total loss after being fully engulfed in flames.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

Officials have not yet determined what started the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
The cause of the fire is unknown.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Valley News Live crews say you can smell the smoke from 52nd Ave in south Fargo.

ORIGINAL:

The Davenport, Horace and West Fargo Fire Department, along with Cass County Deputies are currently on scene of a house fire south of Horace.

Our reporter on scene says she can smell the fire and feel the heat from miles away.

The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.

We have another crew headed to the scene, stick with Valley News Live as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss North Dakota USA 2021 Caitlyn Vogel
Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel named runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Vaccine
Court halts CMS from enforcing vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
St. Anthony woman
Police say St. Anthony woman stole more than $300,000 from elderly woman
Ex-UND student accused of stealing more than $330,000 from COVID-19 relief fund
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Williston Tree Lighting Tuesday night
Williston holds 7th Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting and ornament contest
Ely Elementary School
Rugby Public School district bond vote set for Wednesday
sports 11/30/21
6PM Sportscast 11/30/21
weather 11/30/21
Evening Weather 11/30/21