UPDATE: Horace house fire ruled total loss, one taken to hospital

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Authorities have ruled the house fire south of Horace a total loss after being fully engulfed in flames.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

Officials have not yet determined what started the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Valley News Live crews say you can smell the smoke from 52nd Ave in south Fargo.

ORIGINAL:

The Davenport, Horace and West Fargo Fire Department, along with Cass County Deputies are currently on scene of a house fire south of Horace.

Our reporter on scene says she can smell the fire and feel the heat from miles away.

The house is reported to be off of highway 81 and county road 16.

We have another crew headed to the scene

