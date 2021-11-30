Advertisement

Trial begins for Williston man accused of murder

Rademacher and his Attorney Steven Mottinger
Rademacher and his Attorney Steven Mottinger(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Trial is once again underway for a Williston man accused of running over his neighbors with his truck, killing one and injuring others.

Following a mistrial in August, prosecutors are making another attempt in the case of 44-year-old Steven Rademacher. Rademacher is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dyson Bastian in July of 2019.

During opening statements, State’s Attorney Nathan Madden said that Rademacher told investigators that he did it after years of alleged backtalk from his neighbors.

“That night, the defendant decided he was going to show them, and show Williston that he is not to be trifled with and that he was done walking away,” said Madden.

Rademacher’s attorney, Steven Mottinger, did not make a long statement. He instead reminded the jury that Rademacher is a member of the community and that opening statements are not evidence.

“If you base your decision on what you just heard, then we all might as well pack up our stuff and go home right now, because the next five days are going to be a monumental waste of everybody’s time,” said Mottinger.

The jury will hear from a number of witnesses, including an investigator with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, a medical examiner, and an auto worker. Mottinger says Rademacher will also take the stand.

Both parties told District Judge Paul Jacobson that they expect the trial to last until Friday.

