Tenth annual Menorah lighting at the State Capitol

Menorah at State Capitol
Menorah at State Capitol(KFYR)
By Cliff Naylor and Jasmine Patera
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, the North Dakota Capitol was lit up not with the traditional Christmas tree, but with a Menorah. For the past ten years, a lighting ceremony has been held to celebrate the Jewish holiday. More than a hundred people gathered to hear the history of the ceremony and its origins.

“The Menorah represents the freedom of light over darkness, the freedom of practicing religion. There was a war fought against the Seleucid Greeks, who tried to oppress the practice of Judaism, and we celebrate by lighting the Menorah,” said Rabbi Yonah Grossman, director of Chabad North Dakota.

Rabbi Yonah Grossman says this ceremony helps to promote religious diversity, understanding, and acceptance. This year, Hanukkah runs from November 28th to December 6th. You can see the Menorah displayed in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall until then.

