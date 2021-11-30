State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler named president of CCSSO

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has been elected president of the Council of Chief State School Officers. The purpose of the organization is to represent state education interests. Baesler says during her term she hopes to empower states and local communities in their educational goals.

“That is my biggest priority, is to ensure that states maintain control of their education systems, and that in turn, states provide as much local control to communities where our families are living,” said Baesler.

The Council of Chief State School Officers also oversees the national Teacher of the Year program, a prestigious award for teacher recognition and oversees other educational programs. Baesler will take on her new role as president when the current president’s term is over in November 2022.

